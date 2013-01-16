|
Wed, 16 January 2013
Welcome to Episode XII of Guns, Dice, Butter: (Season 2: #2)
0:01 Intro
0:11 Jim Dunnigan, a co-founder of modern wargaming and SPI
1:20 Wrap up
1:25 SPI Commercial (the first ever commercial on Guns, Dice, Butter)
Survey of Dunnigan games ("top" 100) available on www.gunsdicebutter.com, www.consimworld.com GDB discussion board or GDB Guild on www.boardgamegeek.com
Jim Dunnigan's website www.strategypage.com
Direct download: Guns_Dice_Butter_Episode_XII_Jan_16_2013.mp3
Category:Episode -- posted at: 1:00am CDT
Comments[1]
Adding comments is not available at this time.