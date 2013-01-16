Guns, Dice, Butter

Wed, 16 January 2013
Guns, Dice, Butter Episode XII: Jan 16, 2013
Guns, Dice, Butter Episode XII: Jan 16, 2013

Welcome to Episode XII of Guns, Dice, Butter: (Season 2: #2)

0:01 Intro

0:11 Jim Dunnigan, a co-founder of modern wargaming and SPI

1:20 Wrap up

1:25 SPI Commercial (the first ever commercial on Guns, Dice, Butter)

Survey of Dunnigan games ("top" 100) available on www.gunsdicebutter.com, www.consimworld.com GDB discussion board or GDB Guild on www.boardgamegeek.com 

Jim Dunnigan's website www.strategypage.com 


Direct download: Guns_Dice_Butter_Episode_XII_Jan_16_2013.mp3
Category:Episode -- posted at: 1:00am CDT
Comments[1]
  • Great stuff though I would have liked to hear what he is doing now and does he dabble in gaming anymore; Also what is his favorite design and what outside design is he impressed with today.

    posted by: John Heneghan on 2013-01-20 01:09:55

